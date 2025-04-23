The current lawsuit Shannon Sharpe is going through has been a whirlwind, and a day after his accuser — who goes by Jane Doe — and her lawyer dropped audio of one of the former NFL tight end's alleged assaults, more allegations have been shared through audio.

TMZ reported the audio. In the clips, Sharpe can be heard threatening to “choke” her in public. Like the last audio clips, the context is unclear, as the latest audio picks up in the middle of a conversation. Doe asks if he is coming to Los Angeles, and he confirms that he is.

The accuser, who was 19 years old when she met Sharpe, questions why he would want to go out in the city at his age. That is when the conversation takes a turn.

After telling Sharpe that she is not interested in being choked, he threatens her. “I might choke you in public,” he threatens. “Big Black guy chokes small white woman.”

She then tells him that “it's not a good look,” to which Sharpe responds with an unclear accusation. He says, “It's not a good look that you did the s**t you did with me.” The conversation ends with him asking, “Well, what?”

According to Sharpe's legal team, these kinds of conversations were common during their relationship. In October 2023, Doe sent him a text asking him “to put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while [you're] f*****g me.”

Shannon Sharpe's lawsuit and allegations

Sharpe was hit with a $50 million lawsuit from Doe on Monday, April 21, 2025. She accused Sharpe of committing assault, battery, and sexual battery. Additionally, she alleges that he had intentional infliction of emotional distress on her.

Their relationship began sometime in 2023 after they met in a gym. Sharpe allegedly aggressively pursued her, and Doe has described their relationship as manipulative and abusive.

The lawsuit also details several instances of sexual assault. Sharpe also recorded their sexual activities without her knowledge or consent, also sharing them with others. He also allegedly threatened her life after she tried to share her location with friends.

Doe tried to end their relationship with the First Take personality in 2024 after he unintentionally recorded himself engaging in sexual activities. It is unclear if she was the one he was with in the video. Despite her efforts, he still pursued her.

The last audio clips shared by Doe's attorneys showed one of their disputes. Doe asked him not to “manipulate her,” saying he would get “mad” regardless of what she said. “Oh, Lord have mercy. If you say that word one more time, I'm going to f*****g choke the s**t out of you when I see you,” he said.

Doe then said she didn't want to be choked by him. Sharpe then replied, “Yes, you do. I don't think you have a choice in the matter.”

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Sharpe posted a video on his social media pages addressing the situation. He called it a “shakedown,” accusing Doe's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of trying to “manipulate the media.” The accuser and Buzbee will be sued for defamation by him as well.