Shannon Sharpe is facing fresh controversy after a previously unknown 2023 lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Michele Bundy Evans came to light. Evans, who says she dated the NFL Hall of Famer for nearly a decade, claims their relationship ended in trauma—alleging that Sharpe raped and threatened her in 2010, per TheSun. She filed for a restraining order shortly after the incident, stating that the former Denver Bronco issued threats of “ruin” if she ever spoke out. Though the protective order was later dropped, Evans says she endured harassment at home, even with her young daughter present.

She’s now suing Sharpe for $4 million, accusing him of defamation for referencing their legal history in public settings, including on television. In court documents, Evans says Sharpe used his influence to tarnish her name, even while denying contact with her for years. His lawyer called the lawsuit “ridiculous” and “filled with nonsense,” further alleging Evans is still on probation after serving prison time for a separate domestic incident in 2017.

This new legal battle surfaces on the heels of another major lawsuit filed against Sharpe just days ago. In that case, a woman identified as Jane Doe accused the sports commentator of rape, battery, and emotional abuse during what she described as a volatile relationship that lasted nearly two years. Jane Doe’s legal team released audio recordings allegedly of Sharpe threatening violence.

Lingering Trauma and Public Scrutiny

Evans, speaking to The US Sun, expressed concern for the other woman who came forward, slamming Sharpe for allegedly doxxing her by sharing her name and OnlyFans account. “Things are going to happen to her because of that,” Evans said, adding that she continues to experience fallout from her own allegations more than a decade later.

In her complaint, Evans describes a violent encounter in 2010 in vivid detail, alleging Sharpe sexually assaulted her after an argument over infidelity. She claims he told her he wanted to “make it so no other man would want [her],” and that any attempt to report him would lead to her destruction. Following the incident, Evans said she was stalked and threatened, prompting her to file for court protection.

Shannon Sharpe briefly stepped away from his TV role at CBS when news of that restraining order initially broke. He later returned to broadcasting and has since become a prominent media figure on ESPN’s First Take and his own Club Shay Shay podcast. The defamation suit is still pending.