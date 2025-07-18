Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are sharing their take on Robert Griffin III's viral racist repost about Angel Reese.

RGIII recently went viral again for mentioning the Chicago Sky star after he previously made a controversial take about Reese “hating” fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Now, the former NFL star is under fire once again for reposting a Photoshopped image of Reese as a monkey on her 2K26 cover. It's important to not that RGIII condemned the image when he reposted it, writing, “Alright. This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Whether you like a player or not. Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey.”

“I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm to my family and friends and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond,” the former Baltimore Ravens star continued.

RGIII then referred to his viral video where he said Reese “hates” Clark and the backlash he received after making the video. “That will never be okay with me. I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other. People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her. Some people made it about race, but I never did and never will. Instead of becoming the villain in anyone’s story, I decided to just not.”

He concluded: “All that being said, Angel Reese or any Black man or woman should never be called or depicted as a Monkey. Ever. Stop it. If you hate Angel Reese because she is Black, you are the problem. If you hate Angel Reese because you are a Caitlin Clark fan, don’t turn it racial. There should be no space for racism in this world.”

While RGIII's message attempted to shed light on the racial undertone of the viral image and to reveal how his previous comments on Reese affected him and his family, several others, including Sharpe and Ochocinco, were not on board with the former NFL star's repost.

What Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Think About RGIII's Repost

“Me personally, I believe RGIII could have made his point without retweeting it,” Sharpe told Ochocinco on the Wednesday (July 16) episode of their Night Cap podcast. “Obviously this is a racist [image]. It's unnecessary. It's uncalled for.”

Ochocinco agreed with Sharpe telling his co-host that he personally ignored the post and didn't understand why Griffin decided to bring attention to the racist image.

“Just scroll by it. I saw it, too. I scrolled right by it,” Ochocinco responded. “There's no need to respond to it because when you respond to it, it brings to the light of day and it creates conversation all over again.”

Ocho added that Griffin probably had good intentions, but it was not viewed that way.

“I think it just he went about it the wrong way,” Ocho said. “He probably meant good based on the backlash he received on his previous comments … Try to spin it and say something nice this time, but you've got to be able to read the room in certain situations.”

Shaquille O'Neal Defends Angel Reese

Shaquille O'Neal took it a step further and threatened RGIII over his repost of Reese.

“RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I'm gonna punch you in your f—ing face. K. It's enough,” Shaq said in part on the Off The Record podcast.

“Like, I don't usually do stuff like this but stop it, bro,” Shaq continued. “You got your job, you got your podcast, leave my Angel Reese alone. I'm the one calling her and telling her not to respond, f—ing stop it. That's the last time. K. Thank you.”

Reese has not responded to RGIII's repost at the time of this writing.