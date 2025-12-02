Shannon Sharpe is not tolerating any Russell Wilson slander, especially after the New York Giants quarterback opened his home to Trevone Boykin for Thanksgiving.

In a video reposted by Hollywood Unlocked, Boykin shared why he thought Wilson's Thanksgiving was “weird” because his extended family didn't join them for dinner. According to Boykin, Wilson's wife, Ciara, was present alongside their children. Boykin shared that it wouldn't have gone that way with his family.

“I come from a traditional, country-a** black family. If I got as much money as Russell Wilson, my whole family would talk bad about me if I ain’t fly everybody out for Thanksgiving… His mama wasn’t there. Sisters weren’t there,” Boykin said.

He added with another comment: “My family gonna do the food. If you’re the one with the money, we’re coming to your house… It’s literally him [Wilson], Ciara, me, baby future, the chef, and two nannies, and three dogs.”

Boykin caught heat from fans for his insensitive remarks about spending Thanksgiving with the Super Bowl champion and his family.

“Russell was sitting with his wife and kids. Is that not his family?” one fan asked.

“Yet, you weren’t with your own family and he invited you to be with his,” another fan commented.

“Bet you won’t be invited again… Ungrateful,” a fan wrote.

Boykin was also criticized by Sharpe who chimed in on his Night Cap podcast with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

“If someone invites you into their home for a holiday meal, you show gratitude and keep negative judgments to yourself. Whether Wilson’s Thanksgiving was small, quiet, or different shouldn’t have become podcast content,” Sharpe said on the Nov. 30 episode of Night Cap.

Boykin has not yet responded to the backlash, nor have Wilson or Ciara made mention of his comments.

The Giants' next game will be against the Washington Commanders on Dec. 14.