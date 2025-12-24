Jake Paul’s first knockout loss did not just sting inside the ring. It hit hardest for his mother, Pam Stepnick, who said the aftermath left her angry and unsettled, not because of the result, but because of how it played out around her son, Sports Illustrated reports.

Stepnick addressed the moment during an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, hosted by Paul’s brother, Logan Paul. She acknowledged the risks that come with boxing at a high level and accepted the outcome of the fight. Still, she said watching promoter Eddie Hearn celebrate in the ring crossed a line for her.

“I wanted to get into that ring and punch Eddie Hearn,” Stepnick said. She described his demeanor as smug while her son struggled nearby, adding that his reaction felt unnecessary given the physical toll Paul had just endured.

Jake Paul’s mom said Anthony Joshua apologized to her after the fight “I wanna get in that ring and punch Eddie Hearn. I don’t like his smug face… Even Anthony Joshua had some class and apologized to me.” (via @impaulsive) pic.twitter.com/U4MPUFy1yu — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 23, 2025

Why Eddie Hearn’s Reaction Crossed a Line for Pam Stepnick

Stepnick contrasted Hearn’s celebration with the response from Anthony Joshua, who she said showed compassion after the fight. According to Stepnick, Joshua approached her to clear the air and explained that moments like those come with the business of boxing. She said Joshua also spoke with Paul’s father, Greg Paul, which helped ease some of the tension she felt in the moment.

While Stepnick said she accepted the loss itself, Hearn’s grin stuck with her. She claimed his decision to celebrate without acknowledging anyone beyond Jake Paul made the situation harder to stomach. That reaction, more than the knockout, fueled her frustration.

Not everyone agreed with Stepnick’s criticism. Fans on social media pushed back, with some labeling her comments hypocritical. Others argued she would have celebrated just as loudly had her son pulled off the upset. Still, a segment of fans sided with her, citing Hearn’s polarizing reputation in boxing circles.

In the immediate aftermath, Stepnick focused on her son’s health. She said concerns about long term damage outweighed worries about a broken jaw. She also expressed gratitude for the medical staff, thanking what she called “the angels” who cared for Paul after the fight.