Karl-Anthony Towns walked back into Target Center on Tuesday night carrying far more than just a Knicks jersey. For the second time since the Minnesota Timberwolves sent him to New York nearly a year and a half ago, the return came with emotion, history, and a reminder that some bonds in the NBA never fade, per minnesotasportsfan.

The blockbuster deal that sent Towns to the New York Knicks reshaped two franchises. Minnesota landed Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, while New York handed the offense to a proven All-Star big. In year two after the swap, both teams continue to thrive. The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the matchup with a 19-10 record, while the Knicks sat at 20-8, right near the top of the Eastern Conference.

On the floor, the night quickly turned into an Anthony Edwards showcase. The Timberwolves star took control after halftime and never let go, finishing with 38 points while dominating both ends. Still, the one player who matched his energy belonged to the other bench. Towns erupted for 40 points and 13 rebounds against the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2015.

A Bond That Outlasts the Trade

Despite the competitiveness, Towns made it clear the game never felt personal. His connection to Anthony Edwards remains strong, even after the trade split them up.

KAT: “I get so proud when I see him doing well. I have my driver pass by a lot, the Adidas store, just to see the Anthony Edwards sign because I feel like a proud big brother.” (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/htVLWWPTvG https://t.co/kWMJSg4ocp — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 24, 2025

“I get so proud when I see him doing well,” Towns said on The Old Man and the Three. He shared how he sometimes asks his driver to pass the Adidas store just to see Edwards’ signage, describing the feeling as that of a proud big brother.

That pride stood out as much as anything that happened on the scoreboard. Towns now competes for a championship in New York, yet he still roots loudly for Edwards’ growth in Minnesota. The trade did not erase what they built together, it simply reshaped it.

Tuesday night showed how business decisions can separate teammates without breaking relationships. Towns and Edwards no longer share a locker room, but the respect and affection remain obvious, even when they go head to head.