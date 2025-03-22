Shaquille O'Neal has found himself the subject of conversation following Jess Hilarious' bold claim that he has four white women living at his house. The NBA legend recently addressed the subject during an appearance on It’s Giving Podcast with Sarah Fontenot, where he kept things lighthearted but still added his signature humor, per Complex.

Shaq's Reaction to the ‘Four White Girls' Gossip

The rumors about Shaquille O'Neal’s personal life began circulating after Jess Hilarious shared her experience on The Breakfast Club, claiming to have visited Shaq's Atlanta home and found four white women living there. While O'Neal never directly confirmed the claim, he didn't shy away from playful comments during his podcast appearance.

Shaq seemed to take the gossip in stride, jokingly telling Fontenot, “I need you to do me a favor—I need you to back up. I don’t want my four white women to get upset.” His remarks elicited laughter, and it was clear that the basketball star was enjoying the banter surrounding his supposed love life.

On Marriage, Love, and Selectivity

Throughout the conversation, Shaq also spoke candidly about his relationship status. When asked if he would consider marrying again, he was open about his hesitations. “I’m scared of marriage,” he admitted, adding that he would only consider it if someone met “perfect qualifications” for an extended period of time. He reflected on the pain of divorces and the importance of truly knowing someone before making such a commitment.

Later, Shaq circled back to his “four white women” with another joke. When discussing selectivity in dating, he casually remarked, “I don’t need to be selective—I got four white girls at the crib chilling.” His response was in line with his typically comedic approach to addressing rumors, emphasizing that people should mind their own business.

Although the details of O'Neal's romantic life remain a mystery, it's clear that he's not taking the speculation too seriously. Shaq continues to embrace the attention with humor and a wink, showing that he’s not afraid to laugh at himself while keeping his private life mostly under wraps.