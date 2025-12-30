Cardi B is clapping back at fans about how she spent her Christmas.

The Grammy-winning rapper spent Christmas alongside her four children: Kulture, Wave, Blossom, and her son with Stefon Diggs whose name has not been released publicly. Fans were upset that the New England Patriots star did not spend time with the rapper and their son for his first Christmas. However, according to Cardi just wants her fans to relax about her personal life.

“Y’all need to calm down. Is y’all cool?” Cardi began in a video shared on X. “Y’all been dragging me for three or four days.”

She added: “I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p**sy? I don’t know what y’all want me to do.”

We need a reset pic.twitter.com/sHM7LnWQ7B — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2025

Cardi continued that she just wants to move on from this discourse about her private life.

“You want me to just leave my man and just go and f**k yours?” she added. “We can only go forward now.”

The rapper is set to embark on her first arena tour in February and she wants to focus on rehearsing and just wants support.

“I have so much work to do once January starts that it’s stressing me out. I’m going to be away from my babies, away from my personal life [and] away from my home. I have to rehearse for 10 to 12 hours a day for tour.”

She concluded: “I need my support system [and] my fans to love me. I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy y'allself with me. Don’t be dragging me. It’s enough … Y’all scare me sometimes.”

Diggs reportedly has six kids including the son he shares with Cardi. The New England Patriots star spent Christmas with his baby boy he shares with K'yanna Barber who was born earlier this year, a daughter with Cayy Benji who was born this year as well. He also has a daughter, Charliee Harper, he shares with model Aileen Lopera who was born in April 2025. Diggs is also the father to an eight-year-old daughter he shares with another ex and Shiloh with Kennedy Moore whom he welcomed in 2023.

The birth of Diggs' son with Barber was only recently confirmed on Christmas Day when he posted a photo with the newborn, writing, “One of my boys’ first Christmas.”

While Diggs did not spend the holiday with Cardi and their son, he posted a photo of them on his Instagram Story writing, “Miss Yaw.”