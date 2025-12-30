Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran are official!

After months of romance rumors between the two, Coach Prime shared a photo of the two cuddled up on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Ahhhkay selfie 😍 Deion Sanders and Karrueche are boo’d up on this fine Sunday! pic.twitter.com/meKTADZNyP — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The couple has been sparking dating rumors since February, when they left a Los Angeles restaurant holding hands. Months went by with them staying under the radar until Sanders revealed that he was battling bladder cancer. The Claws actress was right by his bedside as she informed his fans what procedure he would be undergoing.

“He is having his bladder removed, and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines,” she explained in the video.

She added that this was “the best” choice for Sanders, “because it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn’t come back, because it was close to his muscle.”

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

Since then, they have continued to make strides in their relationship such as them supporting Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, when the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills faced each other on Dec. 21. The couple was seen on the sidelines while Shedeur was warming up, according to sports reporter Ashly Holder.

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders watch as Shedeur Sanders warms up. pic.twitter.com/IZcdzWkbQA — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 21, 2025

After the pregame visit on the field, the pair was seen enjoying some snacks as they watched Shedeur play.

Deion Sanders supporting his son, Shedeur Sanders, alongside Karruche ❤️pic.twitter.com/SKZ9hZW78I — Zero Gravity (@zgsportsmedia) December 21, 2025

Leading up to their official Instagram post, Karrueche spent Christmas with Deion and his family, as his son, Shilo Sanders, joked that all the gifts were for her.

“Bro, everything says Mrs. K on here,” Shilo said. “That means Karrueche [Tran]. She has so much stuff. What if all this is just for her? And I didn’t get anything?”

In another video, Shilo joked that Deion referred to the actress as his “stepmom” when they first met.

“I remember when I first met Karrueche, dad said, ‘Say hello to your stepmom!'” Shilo joked.

Prior to Deion, the actress was linked to Chris Brown and Victor Cruz. In the episode of What’s Next podcast, while she didn't mention Deion, she revealed how confident in what she wants next in a future relationship,

“If I wasn’t having fun I wouldn’t be in it,” Karrueche explained. “I’m at a point in my life, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot, I’ve done a lot, I did this, I did that. Young, old. So, if I wasn't happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I'm not wasting my time. I don't I don't have the time for it. I'd rather be at home. I'm in a good place.”