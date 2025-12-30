Amid rumors that Cooper DeJean and Nikki Garcia are dating, the Philadelphia Eagles star's ex shared a cryptic post.

Stephyn Wilfawn, posted on her Instagram Story on Dec. 28, with a message for how her 2025 went.

“Goodbye to the craziest year with the most growth, thanking God for it all,” she wrote. “2026 i’m ready for you.”

It's unclear when DeJean and Wilfawn split, but the couple made their Instagram debut in July 2024. The photo has since been deleted, but the only photo on Instagram about that is still up on her page is from December 2024 when she and other Eagles WAGs were on the road to see Philadelphia play the Baltimore Ravens. She had been present for big moments in DeJean's career, such as Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs in February, where he scored a touchdown. The day was also significant for DeJean, who celebrated his 22nd birthday alongside his teammate Saquon Barkley.

His alleged romance with the WWE star has continued to make headlines when she appeared at the Eagles and Buffalo Bills game, rocking a cropped version of his jersey.

Fans also pointed out that this was not the first time that Garcia was seen wearing the jersey because she wore it during her twin sister's YouTube cooking series, Hi, My Name is Brie, a few weeks ago.

Recently, she celebrated DeJean making the Pro Bowl team by reacting to Eagles' post.

She also referenced the Eagles during her WWE Monday Night RAW appearance in Michigan when she was facing Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez.

“This is what champions look like,” the WWE star told the crowd. “You know what, how would you people know what champions look like? I mean you root for the Lions. I mean let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?”

Nikki Bella spittin' facts "I mean, let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?" pic.twitter.com/2PatJjep14 — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) December 23, 2025

Neither Nikki nor DeJean has confirmed the rumors.