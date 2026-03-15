Simone Biles is gearing up for a season in Indianapolis.

Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, who she married in 2023, shared her feelings on him signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Last season, Owens played for the Chicago Bears, where they made the playoffs but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

“No Friday the 13th scaries here,” Biles wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 13, reposting the news that Owens, 30, signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts. “So proud of you, baby.”

“Indy, here we come!” she added.

Owens has played for five teams in his NFL career, including signing to the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018, where he was on the injured reserve, then the Houston Texans, where he spent four seasons from 2019 to 2022, the Green Bay Packers for the 2023 season, and the Bears for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Owens has yet to share his own reaction to the signing, but according to his Instagram Story, he is busy celebrating Biles' birthday. The 11-time Olympic medalist turned 29 on Saturday, March 14.

There's no doubt that the seven-time Olympic gold medalist will be supporting her husband in Indianapolis just as he has for her during the Olympics. She told the Olympics official site in 2024 about how much it means to her to support him.

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“Oh, my gosh. It means the world to me. And I know it means so much to him for me to be able to go and support his games,” she told the site. “For him, it means a lot for me to go on the sideline before because he says that's his pre-game routine. So he's always looking for me on the sideline to give him, like, good luck vibes and wishes. That's just his superstition.”

Biles was known for her custom looks at Bears games, often including Owens' No. 36 jersey number onto her clothing and even his face in some looks.

She spoke about how she gets her outfit looks together and that she usually just wings it.

“Honestly, I reach out to some of the creators that make the apparel, and I have no ideas,” she told the Olympics official site in 2024. “I let them kind of freeball it, and I say, ‘Surprise me.' And then that's how I piece them together.”