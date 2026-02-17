Los Angeles is not meant for everyone, and WNBA player Sophie Cunningham is one of those people, as the 2025 Indiana Fever guard revealed.

She took to TikTok to share her opinion on Los Angeles. Cunningham is, simply put, not a fan of the “City of Angels” for a variety of reasons.

LA sucks

“I am not being judgmental because I think there's a place for legit everyone, and some people thrive in different areas, [but] I don't think I'm an LA girl, like, at all,” Cunningham claimed. “It's just weird. People don't dance, people don't even say hi; they have no personalities. They have no personalities, and they all look the same.

“It's weird. Please tell me that's not weird. And all these personalities you see on Instagram and TikTok, like all these famous influencers, I like how they have found a space where they can feel like themselves and gain confidence online, but if you can't speak to people or look people in the eye in person, is that not weird? Am I weird? I know I'm weird, but people just get so used to talking through their phones, like, talk to someone in person and look like yourself. Ugh,” she continued.

Where is Sophie Cunningham from?

For those wondering, was born and raised in Missouri. She attended Rock Bridge High School before attending the University of Missouri.

She played her collegiate basketball career at Missouri as part of the Tigers' women's basketball team. Cunningham was then selected in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury.

After spending the first six years of her WNBA career with the Mercury, Cunningham was traded to the Fever during the 2025 offseason. She had to step up in place of other injured stars like Caitlin Clark before suffering a season-ending injury. Cunningham tore her MCL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in August 2025.