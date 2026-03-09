While there were reports that a prenup was the deciding factor in an argument between Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos before their break-up and cancellation of their wedding, that appears not to be the case.

Ramos reached out to Speakeasy to clarify what caused the break-up. According to Ramos, it had nothing to do with a prenup, debunking past reports.

“This had nothing to do with a prenup,” Ramos wrote. “I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.”

Ramos did not elaborate on what caused the end of her engagement. However, now it may be safe to assume that it wasn't about a prenup.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' break-up caused their wedding to be cancelled

On Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026, TMZ Sports reported that Prescott and Ramos had broken up, calling off their wedding, which was set for the following month.

At the time of their break-up, Prescott and Ramos were in the Bahamas on their joint bachelor and bachelorette party when they got into a heated argument.

Evidently, the argument was serious enough to cause the relationship to fold. The topic is still unknown, but perhaps it will be revealed someday.

This ended a multi-year relationship between them. They made their relationship official in 2023, and Prescott proposed to Ramos the following year. Together, they have two children, and they are now figuring out how to co-parent them now that their relationship is over.

Their wedding was not far off. Prescott and Ramos were supposed to tie the knot on Apr. 10, 2026, in Lake Como, Italy. They issued a statement to their guests.

“It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding,” the email statement read. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”