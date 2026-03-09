Reports of a home renovation being done by Donna Kelce got people talking, and now her eldest son, Jason Kelce, has contributed to the story.

Kelce quote-posted TMZ's post on X, formerly Twitter, to respond to the news, adding, “BREAKING!! Sources confirm Donna Kelce’s eldest son watched 2 hours of Bluey yesterday.”

Of course, this was done in jest to make fun of TMZ's report about his mom's personal life. It's unknown how much he enjoyed the two hours of Bluey he watched, though.

Jason Kelce is a father of four young daughters. So, it makes sense that he was watching Bluey. The Australian TV series is a hit amongst children. Three seasons and 154 episodes have been produced throughout its run that began on Oct. 1, 2018.

Why has Donna Kelce's home renovation gone viral?

Kelce recently went viral for a report by TMZ. On Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026, TMZ reported that Kelce was “in the middle of a home renovation.”

According to the report, she was renovating her two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Orlando, Florida. The documents they obtained revealed that she is replacing nine windows and six doors in her residence.

Kelce has owned the home for over a half-decade. TMZ noted that Kelce bought the house for $355,000 in March 2019. Now, she is adding value to it by renovating the windows and doors.

Of course, the report got clowned on for being an unserious topic. It came while other real-world events were going on, and even her son, Travis Kelce, was making waves as he made his decision to play or retire in 2026.

Either way, the Kelce family are public figures more than ever. Anything they do is under the pubic eye. At least they seem to be able to laugh about it.