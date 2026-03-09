In the wake of their wedding being called off after their break-up, Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos‘ email they sent to guests of their cancelled nuptials has been uncovered.

TMZ Sports obtained and shared one of the 250 emails sent to Prescott and Ramos' wedding guests following their break-up. It was set to take place at Lake Como, Italy, on Apr. 10, 2026. They notably signed off on the email separately, using their full names.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, Apr. 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding,” the email began. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”

Why did Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos break up before their wedding?

Prescott and Ramos called off their wedding following an argument during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas.

TMZ Sports was also the first to report the news. According to TMZ's report, Prescott and Ramos had problems for a long time leading up to the argument, and that appeared to be the final straw.

They have been together for a few years, making their relationship public in 2023. Prescott then proposed the following year, and they were set to tie the knot on Apr. 10.

Prescott and Ramos have two kids together. Currently, they are trying to figure out the logistics of co-parenting them now that they are not together.

Now, Prescott can look ahead to the 2026 NFL season. The Cowboys went 7-9-1 in the regular season in 2025, finishing in second place in the NFC East. However, this was not enough to get them into the playoffs.

Despite the team's lack of success, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns.