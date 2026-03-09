Now that her son Matteo is five years old, he is old enough to watch Nikki Bella wrestle in WWE. However, there is something about her job that he does not enjoy.

During an interview with Access Hollywood alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella, Nikki revealed that her “very protective” son doesn't enjoy watching his mom get “hit” during matches.

“My son does not like to see me get hit,” Bella revealed. “He doesn't mind watching the other female wrestlers, but then when it comes to mommy, he's like, ‘No. You can't wrestle. You're not allowed to wrestle.'”

When will Nikki Bella return to WWE?

Nikki and Brie Bella have been absent from WWE programming for a little while. Brie recently made her long-awaited return to the promotion at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They should be back soon if WWE plans on having the Bella Twins compete at WrestleMania 42.

Article Continues Below

Two nights after the Royal Rumble on Monday Night RAW, the Bella Twins officially reunited and revealed their intentions to win the Women's Tag Team Championship, which is currently held by the Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend).

While Brie and Nikki have both won the Divas Championship at least once, they have never won the Women's Tag Team Championship. That's partially due to them being introduced in December 2018. Their in-ring WWE careers began winding down in 2018 before a long hiatus.

Nikki was the first to return on a full-time basis. She took part in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, entering in the final spot. She would return a few months later to promote the second-ever Evolution (an all-women's PLE) event.

Initially, she appeared set to feud with Liv Morgan, who would suffer a shoulder injury before Evolution. Nikki then participated in the Evolution Battle Royal. A win would have given her a Women's World Championship match at Clash in Paris. Nikki did not win.

Heading into Clash in Paris, she began feuding with Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Throughout the fall and winter, Nikki feuded with Stephanie Vaquer over the Women's World Championship. She was unsuccessful in her attempts to capture the title.