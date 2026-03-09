A few months ago, Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, visited Washington, D.C. for USA President Donald Trump's wife Melania's film premiere. While the film was released in theatres on Jan. 30, 2026, it failed critically. Currently standing at just 11% on Rotten Tomatoes and 1.8/10 on IMDB, the film has now received a streaming platform release date.

Melania Trump and Amazon Prime Video recently shared the documentary film's teaser on social media and announced its release date. Melania will now be released globally on Prime on Mar. 9, 2026. Upon its release a few months ago, the film also broke a few records, as claimed by the USA's first lady herself. Made on a budget of $40million, the film was only able to earn $16million. For $40 million, Amazon secured the rights to the film and docuseries, leading to the film's release on its streaming service.

Promoting the film, Melania also uploaded another status on social media and wrote, “EXCITING NEWS! As planned, my new film MELANIA is launching on Prime following its record-breaking theatrical run. Now you can gain unprecedented access to my historical journey, and view the never-before-seen footage, all from the comfort of your own home.”

Article Continues Below

MELANIA

The Record-Breaking Film

Only on Prime

March 9th pic.twitter.com/XdtzUlva47 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) March 6, 2026

The documentary film explores Melania Trump's personal experiences in the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. Additionally, the movie depicts a meeting with her fashion designer, Hervé Pierre, at Trump Tower, as well as a conversation with an interior decorator regarding the arrangements for the Trump family's relocation to the White House. In the film, Melania can be seen at the state funeral for Jimmy Carter in Washington. The film also depicts the day of the inauguration from her perspective, as well as the end credits list her achievements as the nation's First Lady.