Social media is ruthless, especially after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos broke up about a month before their planned wedding.

People online were not able to hold back their reactions, with many making similar jokes about Prescott being so close to getting a wedding ring but ultimately falling short. He has similarly failed to win a Super Bowl ring in his 10-year career in the NFL.

One X, formerly Twitter, user responded to TMZ Sports' report by joking that Prescott “got too close to a ring for his comfort,” leading to the break-up.

Another X user quipped that “Dak choking a month before getting a ring is very on brand,” referencing his 2-5 record in the playoffs.

Now, some were optimistic about the news. Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown claimed this was the “best audible he ever made,” while Onyx commented a GIF of LeBron James looking focused while on the Miami Heat with the caption, “Dak next season.”

Why did Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane break up before their wedding?

TMZ Sports was first to report the news of the break-up. Prescott and Jane's relationship was allegedly “rocky behind the scenes for months” before they ultimately called their wedding off.

They were in the Bahamas for their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties when they got into a “blowup argument.” What it was about remains unknown, but it was serious enough to end their relationship.

As TMZ Sports notes in its report, Jane was recently vocal about her excitement to marry Prescott. In February, she claimed she “can't wait to marry the love of my life.”

The post about Prescott has been deleted, and now their relationship is broken “beyond repair.” Now, they will have to co-parent their two children they have together.

Prescott and Jane were together for a few years before their break-up. The Cowboys star proposed to Jane in October 2024, and they were supposed to get married in Italy in April 2026.