Dwight Howard has filed for divorce for the second time against Amy Luciani following the shocking allegations she made against the NBA star over the weekend.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the NBA Hall of Famer filed for divorce from Luciani (aka Amy Howard) after 14 months of marriage.

Howard said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and they are “living in a bona fide state of separation with no hope of reconciliation.” The former Los Angeles Lakers star is demanding “exclusive use of his Georgia mansion.”

What did Amy Luciani accuse Dwight Howard of?

Over the weekend, Luciani made shocking claims against the NBA star in a video that “CPS has been here three times in less than three months.” She and Howard do not have any children together, but he has sons Braylon, Dwight III, and David, and daughters Layla and Jayde with different women. Luciani alleged that he had “coached my stepson to lie,” but did not share what he was not being truthful about under the alleged guise of the NBA star.

The most shocking allegation that Luciani made was that the NBA star was using drugs when she pointed to a bag that contained a white substance.

“And this is it,” she said as she pointed to what is assumed to be drugs. “This is what I’m losing my f–king marriage to.”

While Luciani made the allegations about Howard, it did not change how she felt about him but just wants him to get better.

She continued, “I told everyone you got to help him… He is spiraling and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.”

Amy Luciani cries as she says CPS took her daughter because of her husband, Dwight Howard, who she says has a cocaine problem, showing a bag of cocaine allegedly owned by him.

She believes that people have been reluctant to help the NBA Hall of Famer because “he's got the money” to get help.

“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help,” she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help.”

This is the second time that the couple has filed for divorce following their January 2025 wedding. They both filed back in July 2025 but were later seen out together as a sign they were beginning to rekindle their marriage.

Luciani has not yet responded to Howard's filing.