Before the taping of the Mar. 6, 2026, edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, rising Superstar Jordynne Grace suffered an injury.

Following the injury, Grace posted a picture of herself backstage with Chelsea Green, who recently injured her ankle. She sat in Green's wheelchair with her head in her hand, captioning the picture, “Well, at least there was already a wheelchair waiting.”

Well, at least there was already a wheelchair waiting. pic.twitter.com/xyKb3KKRQJ — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 7, 2026 Expand Tweet

The injury occurred during Grace's dark match against Alb Fyre before SmackDown. It was seemingly taped for Main Event, and fans took videos after it happened as Grace lay in the ring.

Jordynne Grace appears to have been injured during the taping of main event before Smackdown tonight. Hopefully it’s nothing serious 🙏 Via @XRIXENN pic.twitter.com/jIGd1PQV0y — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 7, 2026

Hopefully, she is okay and is able to get back in the ring sooner rather than later. At least she was in good enough spirits to joke around afterward with Green.

Jordynne Grace posted another picture with WWE's Chelsea Green after her ankle injury

Article Continues Below

A few hours after her initial post, Grace followed it up with another featuring Green. Grace was in crutches and a walking boot, and according to her, Green “followed me around the entire night to document us being ‘ankle sisters.'”

The two of them had boots on their right feet. Grace also asked fans to “not look at my feet,” since they were exposed completely in the pictures.

She followed me around the entire night to document us being “ankle sisters” Also do not look at my feet pic.twitter.com/x4r9IB8Pvx — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 7, 2026

Grace recently joined the WWE main roster in January 2026. She has been feuding with Fyre since her main roster call-up. Before going to SmackDown, Grace spent almost a full year in NXT, WWE's developmental brand.

She first gained notoriety for her run in TNA from 2018 to 2025. While she was still in TNA, Grace appeared in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. Grace would once again compete in the Royal Rumble the following year. She then joined WWE full-time shortly after. Grace reemerged in NXT days after the 2025 Royal Rumble, starting a feud with Jaida Parker.