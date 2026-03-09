Former NFL star and Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee recently shared a major update concerning his WWE status. Retired from the NFL in 2017, McAfee soon became a major sports media personality. Appearing on ESPN while discussing the NFL, to his appearance on Saturday college football program, College Gameday, McAfee is also known by fans for his podcast and WWE commentating/pro-wrestling stint.

While recently in Jan. 2026, a report emerged about McAfee's possible return to WWE, it has now been shut down by the man himself. Posting a video on his social media, McAfee opened up about his contribution in wrestling and how he feels about the sport being in a better spot without him.

“I don’t think you ever say never, especially with the WWE. But right now, it does not feel like it is something that is supposed to happen. It feels like that business has kind of passed me by a little bit. I grew up loving it, dreamed of working it, [and] feel honored that I got the opportunity to work alongside the GOAT, Michael Cole. But I feel like the business is in a good spot without me. I’ll continue to watch,” he claimed.

For almost six years, McAfee has been a part of WWE programming. He began his stint in 2020 as an announcer for NXT. Shortly after, McAfee moved up to the main-roster where he became a regular voice of the show with veteran Michael Cole. Apart from his commentating duties, McAfee has also been involved in several pro-wrestling matches, with his most recent one being a loss against Gunther at WWE Backlash 2025.