After rumors swirled that Joe Burrow and Jessica Alba were dating, her boyfriend, Captain America: Brave New World star Danny Ramirez, seemingly subtly debunked them.

He took to Instagram on Sunday, Mar. 8, 2026, to share pictures of himself and Alba on some of their dates, from fancy feasts to art museums.

While he did not tag or mention Burrow in his post, this conveniently came after the rumors swirled and were subsequently debunked. Perhaps he just wanted to show his partner some love on an unrelated note.

Did Danny Ramirez's post debunk the Joe Burrow and Jessica Alba dating rumors?

Ramirez's post seems to reaffirm that he is still dating Alba. She even commented on his post, calling him her “heart” by posting three red heart emojis.

The post comes in the wake of the rumors linking Burrow and Alba. After they were initially seen together at a Las Vegas casino, the internet ran wild with speculation.

Naturally, fans began thinking that they were dating. TMZ Sports later confirmed that this was not the case. They happened to be hanging out as part of a larger group. The photo caught them while they were hanging out alone, but that didn't mean that they were dating.

Sources close to the situation noted that Burrow and Alba “weren't there alone and there was no PDA or behavior suggesting anything beyond friendship.”

Ramirez and Alba have been dating since sometime in 2025. They are both known for their roles in Marvel projects. Alba previously played Sue Storm in Fox's adaptation of the Fantastic Four in the early 2000s.

Ramirez, meanwhile, is currently one of the youngest faces in the MCU. He plays Joaquin Torres, who has become the new Falcon in place of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who is now Captain America. He made his MCU debut in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Additionally, he has gained notoriety for his role in Top Gun: Maverick as well. Ramirez also starred in the second season of HBO's The Last of Us.