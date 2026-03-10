Alix Earle and Tom Brady are continuing to fuel romance after they were spotted at the same party over the weekend.

The social media influencer and NFL legend were among several other celebrities for the opening preview of the new Zero Bond location at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday (March 7), according to TMZ. While they were both reportedly in attendance at the party, they were not photographed together.

The party was star-studded with attendance from LeBron James, Jessica Alba, Jon Hamm, Ryan Phillippe, Mark Wahlberg and Rumer Willis. Earle was photographed wearing a light blue silk dress while Brady wore a black bomber jacket, white t-shirt, and black jeans.

The social media influencer recapped the night with a UGRWM (un-get ready with me) video on her TikTok. Prior to Earle sharing how the night went, she showed off videos of her pouring mimosas with her friends on the plane ride to Vegas. In her video, she told fans she filmed at 2 p.m. after waking up after a night of partying, she shared how the venue was laid out.

“They had like a little club section, there was a bar section, like lounge areas,” Earle recalled. “They had like a little gambling room in there. There was upstairs, outside—like 20 different rooms you could be in. So that was really fun. I think that was until like two.”

After that party, her friends and she hit up another club.

“We were just having so much fun, just like dancing. I don't know, I love when you can go out with people that you feel complete in your group. And I hope this makes sense,” she said.

After she went to the parties, she grabbed some food with her friends and went to sleep. She even had a fun surprise when she woke up.

“I woke up with my head at the foot of the bed with a sandwich next to me,” she explained.

After her full night with her friends, she described her night in three words: “I loved it.”

Are Tom Brady and Alix Earle dating?

Earle and Brady have not confirmed they are dating but since a New Year's St. Barth's party, the two have been rumored to be dating. Most recently, they were seen out at a pre–Super Bowl party, where the outlet reports that they have exchanged contact information.

A source told the publication that there was “definitely romantic chemistry” between the two and were seen dancing with one another at the event.

The social media influencer recently ended her relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios last year. As for Brady, he finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022 and was seen out with model Irina Shayk briefly in 2023.