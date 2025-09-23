Sophie Rain made sure her 21st birthday stood out, and she did it with an NBA legend by her side. The OnlyFans star shared photos and videos from her night out in Las Vegas, where she crossed paths with Shaquille O’Neal.

look who i ran into on my birthday !! pic.twitter.com/Gju11RH3Dd — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) September 22, 2025

One image showed Rain seated next to the Hall of Famer, holding a drink and playfully flipping the camera off while Shaq smiled in a patterned shirt and cap. She captioned the moment on X, “Look who I ran into on my birthday!!”

celebrating my 21st birthday in Vegas with Shaq 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Zkwvcn7IQA — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) September 22, 2025

Fans immediately ran wild with the pairing. One viral response joked, “This gotta be the craziest OF video ever. Even I would pay $99.99 to see it.”

From the Bahamas to Vegas

Rain revealed she flew from the Bahamas straight to Las Vegas to celebrate, and the trip delivered more than she could have imagined. At Encore Beach Club, she joined O’Neal on stage during his set as DJ Diesel, dancing alongside the four-time NBA champion into the early hours. “I met Shaq in Vegas and he brought me on stage!!! So so cool!!!” she wrote in a clip from the DJ booth.

Encore’s official Instagram also shared snapshots of the night, including bottle girls holding signs that read, “HBD Sophie,” while O’Neal stayed close by. On Snapchat, Rain teased her fans with bikini photos from earlier in the day, then hinted at the surprise encounter, calling Shaq “an NBA legend.”

The 21-year-old influencer, who boasts 13.4 million TikTok followers and another 8 million on Instagram, is no stranger to viral moments. In 2024, TMZ reported she had earned more than $40 million on OnlyFans. Complex now estimates her haul over the last year at more than $83 million.

Still, Rain admitted the birthday moment topped even her biggest career milestones. “I was out with friends celebrating turning 21, and all of a sudden Shaq was right there,” she told Complex. “He was so friendly, so down-to-earth, and honestly, he made the whole night unforgettable.”

Sophie Rain acknowledged the flood of social media jokes about a possible collaboration but kept her focus on the milestone. “People sometimes see me online and forget I’m still young,” she said. “Turning 21 was already huge, but now I’ll always have this crazy story tied to it. What matters is I had the time of my life. It’s a birthday I’ll never forget.”