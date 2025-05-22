Aaron Rodgers' recent comments in a podcast interview could have an impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to have him on the team.

Rodgers' recently was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and where he told Rogan how Presidential candidate Kamala Harris' refusal to be on his show was not a wise decision.

“Well, Pierre didn’t come on either from Canada. I offered to have him on as well,” Rogan said of Pierre Poilievre. “Yeah his people didn’t want him coming on, his people thought it was a bad idea to have him coming on the show.”

Rodgers responded, “Well, I mean I think that anybody with a brain knows that Trump coming on here had a big sway on the election.”Currently, the Steelers are awaiting for Rodgers to make a decision but it would be remiss if his comment didn't impact whether they'd want him on their roster. The Steelers lean more liberal as the Steelers' Owner, Art Rooney, has donated money to the Democratic Party in the past. As for Pennsylvania, it is usually a close call in the election, with the 2024 race won by President Trump. However, Governor Josh Shapiro, who is a democrat, campaigned for Kamala Harris in the Presidential election.

Rodgers has been open about the delay in his decision to join the Steelers.

“I've figured it out the last year when I've been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer,” Rodgers told Rogan.

Earlier this year, he spoke to Pat McAfee about why he is taking so long in making a decision.

“I'm in a serious relationship,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I have made. I have a couple of people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some difficult stuff. So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention.”

“Because the conversations have been had,” the Super Bowl champion continued. “There's no more contemplation. I'm taking care of my people right now, and I'm taking care of my personal life responsibilities, and I'm keeping the conversation open as well.”

Last season, Rodgers previously played for the New York Jets. The organization decided to sign Justin Fields instead for a 2 year, $40,000,000 contract including $15,000,000 signing bonus, and $30,000,000 guaranteed.