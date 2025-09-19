Stefon Diggs has been hit with a paternity suit by another woman shortly after his current girlfriend, Cardi B, announced she was pregnant with their first child together.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the New England Patriots star is being accused by model Aileen Lopera of fathering a five-month-old baby girl, named Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera. Lopera first filed the documents back in December when she was pregnant to determine a parental relationship to Diggs.

“Petitioner is currently pregnant with [Diggs'] unborn child,” the filing read. At the time, Lopera requested legal and physical custody of their baby, but gave Diggs visitation rights.”

Diggs responded, contesting any parental relationship with the baby girl and requesting genetic testing to determine paternity. If Diggs is the father of Charliee, he is requesting “joint legal and physical custody, as well as joint payment of ‘reasonable expenses' of pregnancy, birth, and attorney fees and costs,” the filing states.

“My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles,” Lopera's attorney, Tamar G. Arminak, tells PEOPLE.

Cardi B reveals she is expecting her first baby with Stefon Diggs

The news of the filing follows Diggs' girlfriend, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, announcing her pregnancy with the NFL star.

“I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she revealed to Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday (Sept. 17). “I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby.

“Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers,” she continued.

The “WAP” rapper already has three children: daughters Blossom, 12 months, and Kulture, 7, and son Wave, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband, rapper Offset. Cardi filed for divorce for the second time in 2024 — she first filed in 2020, but later dismissed it.