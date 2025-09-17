It appears that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are taking it to the next level, as the rapper revealed she is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

During an interview with CBS News released on September 17, 2025, Cardi B revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby with Diggs (and fourth overall).

“I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she revealed. “I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby.

“Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers,” she continued.

When asked to elaborate, Cardi B explained that she feels they both “great” and “one of the best at what we do.” Additionally, they're always looking ahead. “It's like, Yeah, we're one of the greatest, but what's next? We have to do it again all the time. We're never comfortable; we just wanna keep doing it,” she elaborated.

When is Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' baby due?

Luckily, Cardi B will have the baby before her next tour, which begins in February 2026. “It's coming before my tour,” she told CBS News. “As soon as I give birth, tour rehearsals start. I don't come from weak women.”

Her pregnancy should not come as a surprise. During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Cardi B was very confident that she would have more kids. That sentiment has become reality.

She has been in a relationship with Diggs for a while. However, they did not make things official until June 2025. They have since made public appearances, with their first being at Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics in May 2025.

Previously, Cardi B was married to rapper Offset of Migos. They had three children together, two daughters and one son. She first filed for divorce in 2020 (which she later dismissed) before filing for it again in 2024. Since then, she has started a relationship with the New England Patriots star.