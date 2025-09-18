Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are expecting their first child together, but the rapper shared why she decided to hold off on sharing that information with the public.

The “Up” rapper made her appearance on CBS Mornings, where she sat down with Gayle King in promotion for her new album, Am I The Drama? The Grammy-winning rapper spoke on her upcoming tour, and why she chose to keep her pregnancy a secret.

“I just was like, ‘Can I just say it on my own time?' Like, I'm not hiding,” Cardi B told King. “On my time, on my own terms. Let me close some deals first, you know what I'm saying? Let me close some deals first.”

“And it's like, you don't really want to say right away that you're pregnant,” she added. “It's like, ‘Let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.'”

She even admitted that her parents didn't even know of the pregnancy until recently.

“They just be looking at me,” she said. “I'm very scared of my parents!”

However, her parents are welcoming of Diggs, who just signed his contract for the Patriots in March.

“They like him, they do like him,” she added.

Now that Cardi B shared that she is expecting a child with Diggs, the rapper urged fans to listen to her album.

“By the way, now that I talked about it, y'all better get my album,” she said, addressing the audience. “Y'all wanted to know, right? Now you know. Now y'all can buy my album, so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. I told y'all, now go support my album 'cause I'm a mother of four now!' ”

The Grammy-winning rapper already has three children: daughters Blossom, 12 months, and Kulture, 7, and son Wave, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband, rapper Offset.

Cardi filed for divorce for the second time in 2024 — she first filed in 2020, but later dismissed it.

Cardi and Diggs went public with their relationship back in June. However, they had been fueling romance rumors since last fall. Diggs has not reacted to the baby news at the time of this writing.

Cardi B announces tour

Prior to Cardi's baby news, the rapper announced that she would be going on tour. While there was discourse online if the rapper would be up for it amid welcoming a child, the artist is more than prepared to perform her album on stage.

“I’m very ready,” she said. “Even when I’m pregnant I’m very, very ready. Because I’m getting my body ready. I stretch it out. I stretch so as soon as I give birth, tour rehearsal starts. Yeah. I don’t come from weak women.”

Cardi's Am I The Drama releases on Friday (Sept. 19) and features Megan Thee Stallion, Janet Jackson, Cash Cobain, Tyla, Summer Walker, Kehlani, Lizzo, and Selena Gomez.

Take a look at the tour dates below: