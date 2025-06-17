Stefon Diggs is finding out new ways to impress his girlfriend Cardi B.

The New England Patriots wide receiver shared a photo dump on Instagram on Monday, June 16, which featured pics of the NFL star at practice, photoshoots, random social media memes, a photo of him escorting Cardi out of a car, and more.

“Trying find a balance between family and work but it seems like work is taking precedence over everything else,” he captioned the post.

Cardi hopped in the comment section to share what her favorite slide was.

“It’s the newlyweds dancing bachata for me,” she wrote.

“Necesito aprender,” Diggs replied, meaning “I need to learn.”

Bachata is a sensual dance that originates from the Dominican Republic. Cardi's father is Dominican, and her mother is of mixed Trinidadian descent.

Cardi B Opens Up About New Relationship With Stefon Diggs

Diggs' Instagram post follows Cardi's where she shared a photo of herself and the NFL star as well as a video of her twerking on him as they had fun on a yacht in Miami.

“Chapter 5… Hello chapter six,” the Grammy winner captioned the post.

After Cardi and Diggs confirmed their romance after six months of dating, the rapper shared how damaging her relationship was with her ex-husband Offset.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her followers, seemingly referring to her former relationship with Offset on X's Spaces at the beginning of the month. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

“I was literally losing my mind,” Cardi repeated. “And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”

Cardi and Offset got married in 2017, and she first filed for divorce in 2020. However, the two were able to make amends and then ultimately she decided to end the marriage in August 2024. The former pair share three children together: daughter, Kulture, born in 2018, a son, Wave, born in 2021, and a daughter, Blossom, born in September 2024.

The relationship took an emotional toll on the Invasion of Privacy creator and told fans that if she stayed in the relationship with Offset she would end up in jail.

“I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them,” she continued. “Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so … it was just getting too much.”

Cardi then spoke on the backlash she's received since moving on from her previous relationship and is confused on what fans want her to do next.

“I did therapy and I tried and I fell back in love again and I decided to have my baby and everything, and it's just like, when it's the end of something it's literally the end of something,” she told fans. “And I don't know what people wanted me to do.”

Despite the drama during Memorial Day where it was rumored that Diggs could be let go from the Patriots roster for giving an unknown substance to a woman during a party with Cardi, the rapper is enjoying her time in her new relationship.

“Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she said.

“I went through a lot of f—ing trauma,” the rapper said seemingly referencing her relationship with Offset. “And I had to learn myself. Before I even got with somebody, I had to learn myself. I had to come at peace with myself, and I had to shed a lot of f—ing tears so I could finally be like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling good.’ And I'm sharing that.”