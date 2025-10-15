Stephen A. Smith 2028?

The sports media personality has made a decision regarding a potential 2028 presidential run. Back in August, he made an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher where he discussed the possibility.

“Life is good, man. I leave the door open,” Smith told Maher. “I can’t imagine myself doing it, but I haven’t ruled it out, because I’m disgusted with what I’m seeing on the left.”

During his speaking engagement at ForbesBLK Summit, which was hosted at Morehouse College last week, the First Take host shared that while he believes he could win, it's not something he is interested in.

“It’s hard to say,” Smith said. “I believe I can beat them all. I believe I can win the presidency if I put my heart to it. I truly do. I don’t want to do it. I am not a politician; I have no desire to be a politician. The reason I don’t want to be a politician is because I see the chaos on Capitol Hill.”

A large part of him not wanting to run, is that money is a large factor. Smith recently signed a $100 million contract with ESPN back in March, and according to Finance Monthly his net worth is $85 million. After years of working in the sports entertainment industry, it's just something he is not willing to give up to hit the campaign trail.

“I see 100 senators, 435 congressional figures — I need a majority of them. I need to coax them into seeing my way and flowing along with me, which means I need to flow along with them,” he said. “Which means it’s quid pro quo — I have to curry favors, return favors, I have to beg for money, because you’re on the campaign trail and nothing is free. That part, I want no part of. That is why I say it’s highly unlikely I ever do it, especially with the money I’m making, I ain’t trying to give up my money, I can tell you that right now.”

In addition to not wanting to give up his gig, there are a couple of other reasons as to why he is choosing not to run for president.

“The reason why I don’t laugh about it and I don’t dismiss it is for several reasons,” Smith continued. “No. 1, loved ones, including my pastor and others is like ‘leave the door open because you never know what God has planned.”