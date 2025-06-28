Stephen A. Smith is just like any dad when your daughter tells you about a guy. On the sports broadcaster's eponymous podcast, his daughter Samantha Smith wanted to give a shoutout to her sister Nyla Smith, several of her friends, but it was her friend Jaylin who caught Stephen A.'s attention.

“Who's Jaylin? Who's Jaylin?” Stephen A., who quickly turned to his daughter and asked. Samantha began laughing and covering her mouth at her dad's reaction.

“Who that? I never heard of no Jaylin,” Stephen A. continued.

“I said Amir, Amari, Jaylin, Dylan…” Samantha said before Stephen A. cuts her off, “I never heard of no Jaylin.”

“Oh, Jaylin is my friend,” Samantha says.

“From where?” Stephen A. asks before Samantha answers.

“Not you doing this on the podcast, it's going to get clipped, Samantha warns before sharing with her dad. “Jaylin's my friend, he lives in Atlanta. He's an actor. He's very successful.”

Samantha later said on the podcast that she was “so happy” to join the podcast with her dad and that she made friends with his coworkers.

“You just got here five minutes ago,” Smith joked.

Samantha replied, ignoring her dad's dig, “This is a really great experience and I feel really grateful to be here.”

Only recently, Stephen A. revealed that he was a father in an issue of GQ in 2019. In addition to Samantha, he is also the father of her younger sister Nyla.

“My daughters are everything to me,” he said on The Breakfast Club in 2023. “I make sure that they are taken care of first. [My mom] was proud of the father I am and I'm very happy and proud of the father I am.”

He later mentioned on the show, “My two beautiful daughters have made me a much better man and human being and made me far, far, far more compassionate than I ever thought I would be,” he said.

In his 2021 piece in Mens Health, the sports commentator shared what makes him proud about fatherhood.

“To me, the only thing potentially more enjoyable than seeing my children safe, healthy, and happy is knowing that I’ve helped make them that way,” he added. “And when I fulfill those needs and desires, at no other time does my chest protrude so much with pride and joy.”