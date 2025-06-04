Stephen A. Smith is doubling down on his media empire. SiriusXM just announced a multi-year deal with the outspoken ESPN host, locking in two new shows that will spotlight both his sports knowledge and his take-no-prisoners voice on current events, per SiriusXM.

Starting this September, Smith will return to daily radio with a fresh sports talk show airing on Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82). He’ll tackle the day’s biggest headlines, debates, and hot takes—just as fans have come to expect from the First Take host. But there’s more to this partnership than a return to familiar territory.

In addition to his daily duties, Smith will also launch a weekly non-sports show focused on pop culture, politics, and social commentary. That program will debut later this year on a separate SiriusXM channel, expanding his platform beyond the locker room and into the public square.

“To say that I’m excited would be an understatement,” Smith said. “Reuniting with my guy, Mad Dog, is a beautiful thing. But having a platform to speak on riveting subjects in pop culture and politics? That’s next level.”

He didn’t stop there. “September can’t come soon enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in radio… Especially going back and forth with the callers. Can’t wait to get restarted. Buckle up! I’m coming!”

A Voice That Moves Beyond the Game

This SiriusXM deal follows Smith’s renewed long-term contract with ESPN back in March. That agreement ensures he’ll remain the face of First Take, while giving him the flexibility to pursue ventures outside the sports realm. SiriusXM capitalized on that freedom.

“Stephen A. is a singular talent and one of the most influential voices in media today,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer. “SiriusXM gives him the unfiltered creative freedom to delve into any topic.”

Stephen A. Smith broke the news on The Howard Stern Show, signaling a new chapter in a career defined by sharp opinions and an unmatched work ethic. As part of the new agreement, he’ll also host in-person events for SiriusXM subscribers throughout the year.