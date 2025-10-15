When Olympic precision met YouTube chaos, the result was pure viral gold. Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, teamed up with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee for the October 15, 2025, episode of his Speed Goes Pro series, and fans couldn’t look away. From accidental comedy to impressive athleticism, the collaboration showed Speed at his most unpredictable and Lee at her most composed.

The two met for an intense gymnastics session where Speed attempted advanced maneuvers like giants on the high bar. Things took an unexpected turn when, mid-swing, Speed let out a loud fart that sent Lee into fits of laughter. Yet, even amid the laughter, the 20-year-old streamer managed to land two giants and a front full twist on his first try, earning the Olympian’s respect. The moment went viral almost instantly, with millions of views flooding social media platforms.

Suni Lee couldn’t stop laughing at iShowSpeed after he accidentally farted while attempting gymnastics for the first time 😭 pic.twitter.com/U73AVzs4IC — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) October 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

To cap it off, Lee gifted Speed her 2024 Paris Olympic team gold medal—a symbolic gesture that stunned the streamer and showcased the respect they had built during the session. It was a moment of humor, heart, and humility all rolled into one.

The Viral Premiere at the Coliseum

Article Continues Below

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum lit up for the Speed Goes Pro premiere on November 30. The torch above the historic venue burned bright once again, this time for a new kind of athletic showcase. Produced by OBB Media, the series follows Speed as he tests his limits across different sports with some of the world’s biggest stars. Each episode challenges him to “go pro” in a new discipline, whether it’s football with Tom Brady, basketball with Kevin Durant, gymnastics with Suni Lee, competitive eating with Joey Chestnut, or wrestling with Randy Orton.

“I can pretty much do everything, and y’all will see in this series, I pretty much did everything,” Speed told Sports Illustrated. Judging by his effort with Lee, he might be right.

And while her time with Speed sparked laughter online, Lee’s own career continues to soar. She’s set to become one of the first athletes—alongside WNBA star Angel Reese—to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway. “Growing up, I didn’t see many girls who looked like me in spaces like this,” Lee told Marie Claire. “To now be here as an athlete, as someone who’s worked so hard to achieve her dreams, it feels powerful.”

Victoria’s Secret celebrated her milestone with an Instagram post reading, “Sunisa Lee is trading gold for PINK.” From Olympic podiums to fashion runways, Lee continues to show that her story stretches far beyond gymnastics.