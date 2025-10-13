Is there a chance that social media streamer iShowSpeed could be making his proper in-ring debut after his WWE Royal Rumble appearance?

He posted a picture from the WWE Performance Center on his Instagram Stories. Speed is holding a clapperboard that reads, “Speed Goes Pro.”

So, could this be the Randy Orton collaboration he recently teased? Or is he getting ready for a match? Either way, WWE fans should keep an eye out.

Recently, during a red carpet event, Speed and Orton had a brief exchange. “I guess we're doing a little something in a couple weeks, right?” Orton asked Speed.

Speed then asked Orton is he was ready for it. Orton didn't hesitate, responding, “I am.” So, it sounds like fans will learn more about their collaboration soon.

iShowSpeed's WWE career

Despite never properly competing in a match, iShowSpeed has been associated with WWE for a while. He accompanied Logan Paul to the ring for his match against Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40.

Speed was dressed up as a bottle of Prime, one of WWE's sponsors, which is Paul's brand. He got physical in the match, taking an RKO from Orton on the announcers' table. Later in the month, he reemerged on Monday Night RAW a few weeks later to announce some picks in the 2024 WWE Draft.

Then, on February 1, 2025, Speed returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble PLE. Aira Tozawa was taken out by Carmelo Hayes before he could enter the battle royal. So, Speed was thrown into the match in the eighth spot.

He had a short but effective run in the annual battle royal. Speed helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis. However, Breakker then hit Speed with a devastating spear off the ropes. The spot resulted in a nasty cut on his leg. Paul checked on his after he was eliminated from the match.

Speed is an online social media personality. He first gained popularity in 2021, and his content has since evolved. He has collaborated with celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo.