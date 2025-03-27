There might not be any wedding bells ringing as Sydney Sweeney has reportedly called off her wedding to her longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino.

According to a report per Us Weekly, Sweeney and Davino are putting a pause on their wedding planning as the couple has been having “major issues.” However, despite the issues the couple who got began dating in 2018 are facing, they have not broken up.

“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” the insider said on Wednesday.

The source adds that the plans are currently have been put “to a halt” and they “aren’t having further discussions about it.”

Right now, the source explains that they are focusing on their relationship.

“Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

Why Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Decide To Put The Wedding On Pause?

Sweeney is juggling multiple projects as she is set to return to the Emmy-winning HBO show Euphoria as her character Cassie. Euphoria is set to return in early 2026 as filming began last month. She also was just recently announced in Apple TV+ Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore. Moore and Sweeney play a mother-daughter duo and is set to release on the streamer on June 13. She will also be the lead in the Christy Martin biopic Untold: Deal with the Devil that is expected to be released sometime in November this year. Additionally, Sweeney will be starring alongside Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid which is scheduled to be drop on December 25, 2025.

The insider said that Sweeney is focusing a lot on her acting career and is “extremely busy.”

“Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together,” the source adding that it is a “tough dynamic for Jonathan.”

Ultimately it was the White Lotus alum's call to pause the plans which the couple was originally scheduled to get married in May.

“Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” the insider shared.

“Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars,” the insider went on.

The couple made headlines earlier this month when fans believed the two had split since Sweeney was spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel instead of her $6 million mansion in Los Angeles. As of now, Davino is living at the residence. Sweeney reportedly has been living at the hotel for a month. A bodyguard and friend have been staying with her in the hotel.

Another clue that gave fans insight that there was something going on between the two was that Sweeney had deleted a photo from her Instagram page of them. The photo showed the couple kissing and was posted on Jan. 2.

“The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite,” she captioned the photo.