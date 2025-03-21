SZA has her sights set on something a little more electrifying than a Grammy. While promoting her new film debut One of Them Days alongside Keke Palmer, the singer revealed that she’s dreaming of suiting up as Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, per Deadline. During a visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show, SZA shared her childhood love of comics and a desire to take on a high-powered role. “I would love to be a superhero,” she told Hudson, who enthusiastically agreed she could see the singer as one.

Though SZA might be new to acting, her Marvel connection isn’t just wishful thinking. She previously teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for “All the Stars,” the Oscar-nominated track from Black Panther. And while that wasn’t exactly a superpowered role, she’s already dipped a toe into heroic territory — albeit in a cheeky State Farm ad where she played a superhero of sorts. Now, she’s thinking bigger.

Storm on her radar

For SZA, it’s more than just admiration — there’s a personal connection. She revealed that her father collects rare comics and keeps prized issues of Thor and Silver Surfer in the basement. “I grew up being into Marvel and DC,” she said, noting that Silver Surfer is a favorite, though she’s well aware he’s “a dude.” When it comes to playing a character herself, she’s drawn to Storm's roots and mythology, especially her origin in the African plains. “It would be so gnarly if I could be Storm origin story,” she added.

The fan-favorite mutant first appeared in Giant-Size X-Men in 1975 and has been portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp in past films. But with the MCU expected to reboot the X-Men franchise, there's new room for casting — and SZA’s not the only hopeful. Cynthia Erivo, Storm Reid, and Yetide Badaki have all expressed interest. Even Halle Berry is rumored to be open to returning.

But in a Marvel world full of possibilities, who’s to say SZA won’t end up commanding the weather next?