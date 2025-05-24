Fans believe that they got a surprise cameo from Taylor Swift on the series finale of The Handmaid's Tale, but Elisabeth Moss is setting the rumor straight.

On the latest episode of The Handmaid's Tale, Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” (Taylor's Version) was previewed during an intense scene led by Moss. Since fans heard the song from her long-awaited Reputation (Taylor's Version) album, the Swifties believed it was possible that Swift would make an appearance.

In one scene, a figure that is not disclosed and hidden by shadows displayed a similar strut to the Grammy-winning artist when they exited a truck. Despite it being an amazing comeback for the singer who has been lying low with boyfriend Travis Kelce, Moss confirmed Swift was not the shadowed figure.

“Of course it’s not her,” Moss told TVLine in an interview, but admitted that it would have been “amazing” if it had been the singer.

Moss said that the singer is most likely too “busy” to go on the show, but still thought it was a fun idea that fans came up with.

“Oh my God, that’s hilarious. I love that idea, though,” Moss told the outlet. “But this is one of the reasons we were so excited about this moment, just the fan engagement on Handmaid’s is so intense, and then marrying that with the Swifties is, like, ‘Jesus Christ.’ It’s so fun!”

Moss directed the second to last episode ever of the hit TV show and noted that she would have made sure Swift's face was shown if she were to have been available to shoot.

“Im afraid that’s not Taylor. She’s pretty busy,” Moss explained. “I feel like if she was going to come do our show, we would’ve made sure we saw her face.”

Despite not having a cameo in the show, Swift has graced herself on screen. She's had roles in The Giver, Valentine's Day, Cats, The Hannah Montana Movie, Amsterdam, as well as several TV cameos.

The Handmaid's Tale Cast Shows Up At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Toronto Show

Moss told the outlet that she and several cast members went to Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto when they were filming for the show and that's how the singer's music became an idea to use for The Handmaid's Tale.

“I'll clear up that incredibly astute observation. A lot of us went to the Eras Tour in November in Toronto, which is partially why Taylor was very top of mind for me,” Moss said. “But also [her original version of] Reputation came out at … I think it was [during] season 4, and we were obsessed with that album on set, as a cast.”

She added: “It’s been a long mutual love affair between her and a lot of our cast. I mean, Josh Charles was in her [‘Fortnight’] music video [and using her music] was something that I’ve wanted to do, well, from the beginning.I was going to say, ‘Since I’ve been a director,’ but from the beginning!”

While the cast who are fans of the singer wanted to have Swift's music earlier in the season, Moss shared that it was meant to be used when it did.

“I’m so glad that we didn’t do it before and waited until now,” Moss said. “Now that we have it, I’m so glad it happened the way that it did.”

Be sure to catch the final episode of The Handmaid's Tale series on Hulu premiering on May 27.