Travis Kelce might have hinted that Taylor Swift will be living in his new Florida mansion.

On an episode of the athlete's podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis seemingly slipped up when speaking about his new rental.

On Wednesday, May 21, the tight end was describing his living situation for the offseason.

“We've got chimneys and we've got furniture,” he told Jason and podcast guest Ryan Fitzpatrick.

While Kelce didn't want to share too many details about his offseason plans, he did hint that someone was in charge of the decoration. However, he didn't dwell to much on it and said that he made the executive decision by [himself] for the betterment of everyone” in regards to making the home feel like his own.

The use of “we” when speaking of some of the attributes of the home and the decoration has made fans speculate that Kelce would not be alone in enjoying the home and that Swift will be staying with him. Especially since he and Swift have been keeping a lowkey profile after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

Kelce speaking on his Florida offseason home for the first time follows the Daily Mail report that the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end is currently renting a luxury $20 million home in Boca Raton, Florida.

The home features six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and according to the listing, “the property comes with a waterfall-edge pool, spa, home movie theater, wine cellar, and private dock. There's plenty of outdoor space that overlooks the picturesque Royal Palm waterway and Deerfield Island Park, as well as The Boca Raton Hotel, an iconic pale pink-hued property which longtime locals have lovingly dubbed the ‘pink erection.'”

It's unclear exactly how much Kelce is paying in rent but homes in the luxurious gated community go for about $100,000 per month according to the publication.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Keeping It Lowkey

Kelce and Swift have been keeping to themselves and it's with intention according to an insider. Since the Super Bowl, they have been out of each other's bubbles — Kelce hit up the golf course with Patrick Mahomes and took a trip to Vegas. Swift on the other hand was seen solo to celebrate Gigi Hadid's birthday last month. The two being seen out without one another caused some negative relationship rumors but the source reveals that the two are doing just fine and are enjoying planning their “next steps.”

“It’s been a dream period that’s only solidified that they’re on the same page about their future,” a source told Life & Style adding that they are even “amping up wedding discussions.”

Their lowkey behavior has been led with intention as they are using this “time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they’re married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone’s radar.”

“They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain,” the insider added.

A second source also doubled down on the wedding planning revealing while they're not married yet, “they love the pace that their relationship is going at.”

However, the source is confident that Travis is end game for the singer.

“Travis is ‘the one,’ and Taylor is going to marry him. It’s just a matter of when,” the source said.