Taylor Swift fans are not mad at the Philadelphia Eagles' recent trade of CJ Gardner-Johnson. The former Eagles safety got traded on Tuesday (March 11) to the Houston Texans for Kenyon Green. NFL fans were puzzled by his trade since he had two years left on his $27 million contract, which he signed last March.

However, Swift fans rejoiced over the constant disrespect that Gardner-Johnson has shown the singer and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. It first started out when Gardner-Johnson posted a photo of Kelce on Instagram Story of him in front of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at the game and wrote, “Should have stayed with the thick sh*t,” referring to the tight end's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. The sports reporter and Kelce dated on and off from 2017-2022.

😳 CJ Gardner-Johnson just posted this on his story. "Should've stayed w that thick s****" pic.twitter.com/10eBSLey1q — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 10, 2025

Kayla Nicole has been transparent about the backlash that she has received from people online.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla Nicole said in her interview with Angel Reese on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast last year. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

However, Gardner-Johnson did not stop and made a direct attack at Swift during the Eagles Super Bowl parade. The Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22 at Super Bowl 59 and the safety took it as another opportunity to attack the singer.

The former Eagles safety wore a hooded sweatshirt that read “Swifties Can LIX My B—-” during the Eagles Super Bowl celebration parade last month.

Taylor Swift Fans React To CJ Gardner-Johnson Trade

Well, unfortunately for Gardner-Johnson, Swifties are getting the last laugh. Swift fans were quick to react to Gardner-Johnson's trade and even insinuating that his treatment of the singer had something to with it.

‘The Eagles probably traded CJ Gardner-Johnson partly because of the Taylor Swift thing. Let’s not lie here,” one fan reacted.

'The Eagles probably traded CJ Gardner-Johnson partly because of the Taylor Swift thing. Let's not lie here," one fan reacted.

“Didn’t know who CJGJ was until he showed his a– during the Super Bowl win and now he’s being traded to the Houston Texas. karma is Tay’s boyfriend,” another fan reacted as they referenced Swift's hit song “Karma.”

"Didn't know who CJGJ was until he showed his a– during the Super Bowl win and now he's being traded to the Houston Texas. karma is Tay's boyfriend," another fan reacted as they referenced Swift's hit song "Karma."

“Taylor Swift somehow worked her magic to get CJ Gardner-Johnson traded out of Philly after that parade shirt,” an X user suggested.

As for the trade, Gardner-Johnson addressed fans and the Eagles franchise in a lengthy message on Instagram.

“Thank you for trusting a kid from Florida with a chip on his shoulder to lead this defense,” he penned about his time after his 2022 and 2024 stint with the team.“And to the Philly Faithful-you’re unmatched. You embraced my edge and fire, for this game even when I got too hot.”

“Philly, you helped me carve my name into this league. But this isn’t goodbye. It’s thank you.”