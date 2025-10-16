Taylor Swift fans are rejoicing after hearing that C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been released yet again.

Gardner-Johnson was released by the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad after one week before having been previously released by the Houston Texans back in September. The NFL safety was on the Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl with them earlier this year before they traded him to the Texans. Gardner-Johnson took to social media to share his reaction to the news.

“I just want to take a moment to thank all the teams I’ve been a part of coaches, teammates, and everyone who’s supported me along the way,” he wrote on X. “Every experience has helped me grow both on and off the field. I’m truly grateful for all the opportunities and memories. Football has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the game is still strong. I’m excited to keep working, improving, and continuing to play the sport I love.”

Why are Taylor Swift fans happy about CJ Gardner-Johnson being released?

Swifties are overjoyed at the news since the former Eagles safety made lewd comments about the singer. Gardner-Johnson body shamed Swift when he made a post on his Instagram account comparing the singer to Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole.

😳 CJ Gardner-Johnson just posted this on his story. “Should’ve stayed w that thick s****” pic.twitter.com/10eBSLey1q — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 10, 2025

Kelce, who is now engaged to Swift, dated Kayla Nicole on and off from 2017-2022.

Article Continues Below

He also made an additional comment towards Swift at the Eagles victory parade, where Gardner-Johnson wore a sweatshirt that read: “Swifties can LIX my b—-.”

Swifties took a moment to trash the NFL star for making those comments about the singer after the new dropped he was released by the Ravens.

“There were few times that the tayvoodoo worked so much just like with this one here and I think it's too littleeeee,” one fan wrote on X.

Another fan reacted: “Tayvoodoo took food out of this fools table in less than a year, omg many will face the same in the coming months.”

Kelce nor Swift have reacted to Gardner-Johnson's release.