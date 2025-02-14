Philadelphia Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson did his absolute best to upset millions and millions of Taylor Swift fans across the world on Friday during the team's Super Bowl parade.

After taking a shot at Swift following Sunday's game on Instagram in a photo with Travis Kelce, Gardner-Johnson then wore an NSFW shirt during Friday's celebrations:

Yikes. The Swifties won't be happy. Swift fans apparently put out negative Yelp reviews for Gardner-Johnson's mother's restaurant in Florida, but she confirmed that it closed last month:

“I have friends who were sending me the screenshots,” Delatron said to TMZ. “They were going, ‘Oh my god, look at this!’ And the first thing everyone said was, ‘the Swifties have attacked.’

“Yes, we’ve seen all the reviews. The joke is really on the Swifties and everyone entertaining the reviews because Kings Grill is closed.”

The Eagles safety had three tackles in the 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce meanwhile, who is of course dating Swift, had a mere three catches for 39 yards.

Gardner-Johnson has always been one to trash talk, as his mother pointed out:

“We’ve been dealing with this since he was a kid,” she added, saying her son hasn’t changed how he plays football or trash talks since he was young.

“He talks the talk ’cause he can back it up,” she told TMZ. “The same thing with his mother, I talk the talk because I can back it up.”

I'm sure Gardner-Johnson's DMs will be flooded with messages after wearing that shirt during the parade. But, it's not like he will care. The Eagles are simply enjoying the vibes right now after winning their second title in franchise history. It capped off a wonderful season for Philly, who truly cruised through the playoffs, dominating every single opponent.

The streets of Philadelphia will be mayhem.