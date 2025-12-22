When the upcoming Dec. 22, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW airs, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will debut a new look that has fans talking amid the Cooper DeJean dating rumors.

WWE pre-taped the Dec. 22 edition of RAW on Friday, Dec. 19. She delivered a promo amid her feud with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Bella pulled up to RAW wearing high black boots and a black leather-clad outfit. She wore tight leather pants that matched with her jacket, which featured a red and white stripe, and she had a black top on as well. Her makeup appeared different from her usual look, and she wore her hair differently.

Cooper DeJean let me shake your hand https://t.co/nYwqZd56jL — Tay *redacted* (@tayredacted) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

One X, formerly Twitter, user responded, saying, “Cooper DeJean[,] let me shake your hand.” Another fan debunked the dating rumors, saying, “It's false[,] they are not dating.”

WWE's Nikki Bella finally addressed the Cooper DeJean dating rumors

During the Dec. 18 edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, co-hosted with her twin sister, Nikki seemingly addressed the dating rumors linking her to DeJean.

“Its crazy because I actually haven't been touched or done anything in so long,” she said. “It's funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven't had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing.

“I haven't even kissed someone in so long. It's kind of crazy. I was thinking of this last night—do I even know how to kiss?” she continued.

The rumors that Bella and DeJean were dating were sparked after she posted a slew of photos during her experience at the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 15 shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders. In one of the photos, she was posing in front of DeJean's locker.

This caused speculation to run rampant online, linking the two. However, it appears Bella isn't dating DeJean. She got divorced from her Dancing with the Stars coach, Artem Chigvintsev, in 2025.