A major unfortunate injury update has emerged on WWE star Dominik Mysterio's health following AAA Guerra De Titanes. In the main event of the recently hosted Lucha Libre AAA show in Guadalajara, fans witnessed Mysterio teaming up with El Grande Americano to face the duo of Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix.

While the finish of the match saw Rey Mysterio defeat his son and El Grande Americano, an unfortunate update soon emerged. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live recently reported that Mysterio suffered a shoulder injury near the match's end.

“Dom [Dominik Mysterio] injured his shoulder taking the DDT from his dad near the end of tonight’s main event,” Alvarez wrote. “Based on how he landed, my presumption is it’s likely a shoulder separation, which, depending on the severity could be a short-term injury, or worst case scenario surgery.”

It was further noted that there have been no confirmed updates on Mysterio's health, and the current Intercontinental Champion was barely able to use his arm. One of the most popular stars on the roster now, an injury could severely ruin Mysterio's momentum.

Article Continues Below

The final moments of the match saw Penta interfere and stop Americano from using a foreign object. The former AEW star proceeded to use the object in his own mask to take out Mysterio with a headbutt. Rey Fenix followed it up by taking out Americano outside with a dive, as the Hall of Famer performed the pinfall victory over his son.

Following the loss, Mysterio shoved El Grande Americano before walking out to the back by himself. Confused by the entire situation, El Grande Americano eventually shook hands with Rey Mysterio and made his own exit.

Penta was originally Rey Fenix's scheduled partner for the match. However, an injury ruled him out and had Mysterio replace him.