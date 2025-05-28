A Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement might be on the way.

According to an insider per the Daily Mail, Kelce is thinking about getting down on one knee once he retires.

“Once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” the insider shared.

Earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, and Kelce's future in the NFL was seemingly up in the air as he nears his 13th season. However, he shared that he will be staying for at least one season.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

Swift and Kelce aren't the only ones excited for them to get married, both of their families are invested for them to have a future together.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged. Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” the insider told the outlet.

“Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen,” the source added.

The couple have been dating since 2023.

Article Continues Below

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Future

The couple has been laying low and now their summer plans have been confirmed. Kelce is currently in training camp in Miami and recently began renting a $20 million mansion. However, he won't be in Miami alone this summer as a source told PEOPLE this week that Swift will be staying with her boyfriend, “to support and spend time” with him.

They have also been thinking about their futures and have been using this time to see how married life would look for them.

“They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it,” the insider told PEOPLE of the pair in April. “They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them.”

“They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight,” the source continued, adding that they are “very in sync” and that “Travis still seems very happy with Taylor.”

While they have had some down time in between a new season for Kelce and Swift possibly starting a rollout for her highly-anticipated Reputation (Taylor's Version) album, the love birds are enjoying their nest before their work kicks into high gear.