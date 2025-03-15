Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking a “precious” hiatus from the world. To say Swift and Kelce's 2025 started off not according to plan would be an understatement.

For Swift, she was nominated for six Grammy awards and did not walk away with any. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she released in April was nominated for Album of the Year but it lost to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

She also earned a nod for Best Pop Vocal Album which went to Sabrina Carpenter's Short ‘N Sweet/ The album's lead single — “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone — earned her three nods for Best Music Video, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year which was swept by Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us.”

Swift also earned a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category nod for her and Gracie Abrams’ collab “us.,” off of Abrams’ album The Secret of Us and which was won by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' “Die with a Smile.”

Moving forward to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22. Not only was the loss devastating to Kelce and Swift but she was also booed in the crowd when her face was shown on the jumbotron. After the Super Bowl, she began to be taunted by CJ Gardner-Johnson at the Eagles Super Bowl parade as well leading February to be a very daunting time for the couple.

However, the couple is trying to move on and booked a romantic getaway outside of the country and is already back in the U.S. According to Us Weekly, the couple is keeping a low profile and have been staying in Kansas City.

“They went to Park City to go skiing,” the insider says.

Another source said they are escaping the outside noise for now.

“They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit,” the second insider adds.

A third source told the outlet that their time in Kansas City was spent with friends.

“Travis and four of his friends arrived,” the third source tells Us. “Taylor didn’t arrive until 11 p.m. There were seven people there, including them. They all stayed until 3 a.m. The group were all laughing and having a great time.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce On What's Next

Kelce and Swift have been dating since 2023 and he made his decision about if he was going to retire from the NFL a few weeks after the Super Bowl.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

As for Swift, she is potentially going to release some new music this year and fans believe that they will finally get a taste of her highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor's Version) album.