A proposal might be in the near future for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce according to some of their close friends. The couple has been dating since 2023 and have been associated with engagement rumors (and breakup rumors) since then. However, this time, friends believe this is the real deal.

“Those close to them actually think [Travis may do it] while they’re on vacation,” a source tells Us Weekly. Another insider shares, “they are both on the same page about taking the next step.”

When they are going on vacation has yet to be determined, but Swift already has some places in mind.

“There’s no way to have a relationship when they’re all over the place with work. It’s going to be easier now to find time to go over plans and make sure everything aligns. Taylor wants to go to multiple places in Europe and somewhere tropical. […] They’re still madly in love, and their relationship just keeps getting better and better.”

How is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dealing With Super Bowl Loss?

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a devastating loss when they faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Boel 59. Kelce is s tight end for the Chiefs so Swift wants to support him while he works through the motions.

Swift is “just trying to be there for Travis as much as possible,” the source said.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has “helped guide her through everything that comes along with being with someone in the NFL. They’ve become very close.”

Kelce has been debating if this will be his last Super Bowl as he will be entering his 13th season with the NFL. Before the Super Bowl loss, a source was optimistic that Kelce would be returning for the 2025-2026 season.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.com last month. “Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there.”

At the time, the source added that “he wants to stay in the league” and that “he still believes he has more to give.”

However, it seems that the Super Bowl loss has taken a toll on the tight end and he wants more time to evaluate his next steps in the NFL.

“It's just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I'm going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this week. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision and I'm not half-a–ing it. And I'm fully here for them.

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year and right now I’m just kicking everything down the road,” the tight end added. “I’m not making any crazy decisions but right now the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that a lot that goes into this thing.”

He continued: “I think I could play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”