Going to see the Eras Tour means running into celebrities, as Taylor Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, did, including acclaimed Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Swift recalled Kelce's meeting with Gerwig at an Eras Tour show. Traditionally, the two would debrief after shows, and Kelce would give Swift a run-down of everything happening in the celebrity tent.

According to Swift, Kelce loves Gerwig's work, so he was psyched to meet her. After one particular show, he was a little tipsy, having had shots with the others, and he may have mistaken actor Hugh Grant‘s wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, for Gerwig, who was also there.

.@taylorswift13 recounts Travis Kelce's unforgettable first meeting with Greta Gerwig and the mix-up that followed 😅 pic.twitter.com/DVUKaNpJmh — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Originally, Kelce thought his Barbie-themed joke didn't land. However, there's a chance he told it to the wrong person, hence why Gerwig, really Eberstein, politely nodded in acknowledgement. While pointing at Swift, Kelce told the person he thought was Gerwig, “I love Barbie. I'm just Ken, too!”

He raved about everyone, from Tom Cruise to Liam Hemsworth. Swift noticed that he didn't mention Gerwig. “I think I told an annoying joke that she's heard too many times,” Kelce told Swift.

What further confused Kelce was seeing who he thought was Gerwig staying by Grant's side the whole night. So, he thought he was getting a hot scoop, as he theorized they were doing a movie together.

Article Continues Below

“She was talking to Hugh Grant all night,” Kelce said. “So, I think they might be doing a movie together. Like, they were really, really close. I'm talking about they were dancing all night, had all these inside jokes, they kind of seem like they're soulmates.”

So, he mostly hung out and danced with a family in front of him, with whom Kelce had a blast. “I wish I knew who they were,” Kelce told Swift.

Meanwhile, Swift was scrolling on social media as Kelce spoke. She came across videos of him dancing with Gerwig, which confused her.

“I'm like, ‘Travis, here's a video of you with Greta — it feels like she thought the joke was funny,” Swift said. “He goes, ‘Oh, that's not Greta.”

As it turns out, Kelce complimented Eberstein, not Gerwig. Luckily, it doesn't sound like it offended Grant. He previously praised the Eras Tour and called Kelce “[an] excellent if gigantic boyfriend.”