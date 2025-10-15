Jalen Williams is merging past and present as the face of ECKŌ UNLTD’s Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, channeling the same street-bred authenticity that made the brand a force in fashion and hip-hop culture, per Yahoo. The Oklahoma City Thunder star, fresh off an All-Star debut and NBA Finals run, embodies a generation defined by confidence and individuality. The campaign positions Williams or “J-Dub” as a modern-day reflection of ECKŌ’s rebellious origins. Founded in 1993, the brand became an icon of late ’90s and early 2000s style, known for fusing graffiti, hip-hop, and sports into one visual language. Its oversized silhouettes, bold rhino logo, and unapologetic energy became a symbol of streetwear’s rise into mainstream culture.

“ECKŌ has always been about confidence and creativity,” Williams said in a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot. “That’s how I try to carry myself on and off the court.”

Jalen Williams stars in ECKŌ UNLTD’s FW25 Campaign. The campaign will put a fresh spin on classic silhouettes In early 2026, ECKŌ and Williams will debut a co-designed capsule collection, bridging the Rhino’s legacy with the rhythm of a new generation pic.twitter.com/nbi0FRWe3f — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) October 15, 2025

Bridging Legacy and the Future

Shot in New York City, where ECKŌ was born, the FW25 campaign revives the brand’s early advertising aesthetics but through a modern, cinematic lens. The docu-style visuals feature J-Dub in archival-inspired pieces reimagined for today’s audience, symbolizing both nostalgia and reinvention.

Williams’ presence is no coincidence. He’s become one of the NBA’s most stylish players, often praised for his self-expression and attention to detail. Whether walking into Paycom Center or sitting front row at fashion week, he brings an effortless blend of sport and culture that aligns perfectly with ECKŌ’s original ethos.

The brand plans to extend the partnership into early 2026 with a capsule collection co-designed by Williams. It’s a fitting next step for a player who represents both the heritage and evolution of streetwear.

Three decades after Marc Eckō spray-painted his first rhino, the brand’s comeback is anchored in something timeless: authenticity. With Jalen Williams as its face, ECKŌ UNLTD is proving that true style never fades—it only evolves.