Tiger Woods has a new woman in his life.

The golf giant has been dating Vanessa Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. — for several months quietly, Page Six reports. According to sources, they are a couple, but it's still new but “heading in that direction” to become more serious. Their romance started off as just friendship and it blossomed into a romantic interest.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” the insider adds.

Woods “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him,” the source says but this time it's different.

“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source adds.

One perk of their relationship? They only live 20 minutes away from each other.

“She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week.”

The source added, “They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

Tiger Woods Previous Relationships

Woods entered the golf scene at 20 years old and has had his fair share of girlfriends along the way. He was previously married to Elin Nordegren whom he proposed to in 2003 and tied the knot the following year. They have two children together daughter Sam and son Charlie in 2007 and 2009, respectively. In 2009, Woods made headlines for having a mistress and several other women made it known that they had a romantic relationship with the golfer while he was married Nordegren. Woods and Nordegren divorced in 2010.

His next relationship was skier Lindsey Vonn whom he dated from 2013 to 2015. The former couple is still friendly but she recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about why it was so hard to date Woods at the time.

“I just think, generally, it's really difficult to date anyone in the public eye, and I’ve always been a really open person. But I think I learned that there’s some things that need to be kept private,” Vonn shares while chatting about her book. “And as much as I didn’t want to share everything that makes me happy and all the fun times that I had, that's also just for me and my partner, and I didn't need to share that. So it's difficult, obviously, being in this position because everyone wants a scoop and no one wants to know what I’m doing.”

Woods' last public relationship was with Erica Herman. They were first spotted out together in 2017 and she was seen supporting him when he won the Masters tournament. The couple broke up in 2023 when Herman was trying to

nullify the NDA that she signed when she first started dating the golfer.

As for Vanessa, she was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005-2018.