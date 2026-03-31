Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty to his DUI case following his car crash in Florida last week.

Woods had a rollover car accident on Juniper Island and was charged with a DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test on March 27. While he refused to take a urine test, he did take a breathalyzer, which had a negative result.

The arrest affidavit obtained by Us Weekly described the pro golfer as “lethargic and slow,” and his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy.” His pupils were also reportedly “extremely dilated.” Two Hydrocodone pills were also reportedly found in his left pocket at the time of his arrest. He also allegedly was “sweating profusely” while speaking with law officials.

According to TMZ, Woods has hired attorney Douglas Duncan to represent him once again. Woods hired Duncan back in 2017 when he was arrested and charged with a DUI. During that 2017 arrest, Woods had five drugs in his system: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts in that case — DUI, reckless driving, and improper stopping. The pro golfer later pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He received a fine and a one-year probation. Woods also had to enter a diversion program.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” he said in a statement obtained by People at the time of following his 2017 incident. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

A few years later, in 2021, he was involved in a serious single-car crash where he badly injured his leg.

Woods has not spoken out since his March 27 arrest. His arraignment was waived for next month, but he will be in court in May.